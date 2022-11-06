Flamenco dance

Flameco dancer Savannah Fuentes and singer/instrumentalist Diego Amador Jr. will perform at Dolphin Playhouse on Nov. 15.

 Contributed photo

On November 15 at 7:30 p. m., Seattle-based Flamenco dancer Savannah Fuentes and singer/multi-instrumentalist, Diego Amador Jr., direct from Seville, will present Rayn: Flamenco for a New World at the Dolphin Playhouse in Coos Bay.

Savannah’s latest production is a new beginning for the busiest Flamenco dancer in the Pacific Northwest. She has designed new costumes, set new choreography and had a new dance floor constructed for this tour. Rayn symbolizes the fresh new start that comes after substantial rainfall while also paying homage to Savannah’s Seattle roots.

