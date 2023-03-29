In Honor
Courtesy

AMVETS Post 10 and the Charleston Fire Department will host a flag retirement ceremony on Saturday April 1, at the Charleston Fire Station, 92342 Cape Arago Hwy, Coos Bay. The retirement ceremony will begin at 1 p.m. and include members of the Oregon South Coast Patriot Guard Riders, The Coos County US Navy Sea Cadet Corps, and the Bandon Honor Guard.

They encourage veteran service organization representatives and first responders to attend.



