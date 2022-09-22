Construction of the city of Coquille’s long-planned Hundred Acre Wood Trails is scheduled to begin next year.
With the assistance of a $475,000 grant from the Oregon Parks and Recreation Department’s Local Government Grant Program, along with additional grants from Wild Rivers Coast Alliance, Travel Southern Oregon Coast and Oregon Coast Visitors Association, the trail project is now 90% grant funded.
Phase I of the Hundred Acre Wood Trails will consist of approximately five miles of hike-only, multi-use, and bike-only trails. An improved entrance into the property will include a parking lot, restroom, electric vehicle charging station and covered picnic area at the trailhead.
The trails will be located in the city’s Hundred Acre Wood – just a half-mile from downtown. On-trail signs will describe the natural environment - the Coquille River system, the Siskiyou National Forest and the habitats they support - along with information about the history of people in the Coquille River Valley.
“We have some beautiful parks and recreation amenities here in Coquille. But this might be the best one yet. We’re excited to give our citizens a place to hike, bike, and enjoy nature. And we’re looking forward to bringing more visitors to our beautiful City,” said Sam Flaherty, mayor of Coquille.
The Hundred Acre Wood Trails will be among the many outdoor recreational amenities the South Coast has to offer, including the Whiskey Run Bike Trails and South Coast Water Trails.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In