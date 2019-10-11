“Not to go all Liam Neeson, but I have a particular skill set,” said Kenneth Chaney, the new band teacher at Marshfield High School.

Now 28 years into his career, the teacher has only taught at three schools, describing himself as someone who moves to an area to stay. But before Coos Bay, Chaney led band teams as far as tours to Italy and brought home handfuls of both state and national championship awards.