Lt. Katherine Brodie, Marine Inspector at Coast Guard Marine Safety Unit Portland, inspects an emergency fishing tackle box kept in the lifeboat aboard the vessel Port Belmonte, during a Port State Control exam at the Port of Portland, Ore., April 30, 2017. Brodie inspects whether the lifeboat contains fresh and complete provisions to sustain all crew members in the event of an order to abandon ship.

 Photo courtesy of Petty Officer 3rd Class Valerie Walker

The Alaska Marine Safety Education Association will offer a Fishing Vessel Drill Conductor class in Charleston on November 12 from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the Charleston Marina RV Park, 63402 Kingfisher Road. The cost for the class is $125 for commercial fishermen and $175 for all others. Interested mariners may register online at www.amsea.org or call (907) 747-3287.

The class will cover cold-water survival skills; EPIRBs, signal flares, and mayday calls; man-overboard recovery; firefighting; flooding and damage control; dewatering pumps, immersion suits and PFDs, helicopter rescue, life rafts, abandon ship procedures, emergency drills, and in-the-water-skills practice. AMSEA’s Fishing Vessel Drill Conductor workshops meet the U.S. Coast Guard training requirements for drill conductors on commercial fishing vessels, 46 CFR 28.270 (c).

AMSEA’s Fishing Vessel Drill Conductor class is an excellent opportunity for commercial fishermen and other mariners to gain hands-on training with marine safety equipment and learn best practices for surviving emergencies at sea. AMSEA is offering this class at a reduced cost to commercial fishermen thanks to support from the National Institute for Occupational Safety & Health, the U.S. Coast Guard, and AMSEA members.

