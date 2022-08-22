Commercial fishing is a dangerous and challenging occupation. Everyone wants to be safe, but the risk of injury is always there. Adding to the challenges of being at sea in hazardous conditions is the difficulty in finding first aid training that fits the needs of commercial fishermen. The US Coast Guard requires that one or more crew members be first aid and CPR trained, but most first aid courses are “land-based” and assume you have quick access to an ambulance and hospital — not what you experience at sea, working long hours on physically demanding tasks oftentimes in poor weather or rough seas.
With this in mind, a team from Oregon State University and Oregon Sea Grant developed Fishermen First Aid and Safety Training, designed around the principles of wilderness first aid to better enable fishermen to prevent and treat injuries they are likely to encounter at sea. The course meets USCG requirements for on-board first aid training and complements other USCG required trainings such as the Drill Conductor Course, where fishermen learn how to conduct safety drills on a regular basis to prepare the crew for emergencies. The training takes into account the small crews, common injuries, vessel environments, cold water, rough seas, and delayed emergency response times typical to Pacific Northwest fisheries.
This year OSU is partnering with the Charleston Fishing Families to host FFAST August 29 and 30 from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. at their office near the Charleston Marina. Charleston Fishing Families is a local 501c3 Nonprofit Corporation dedicated to the local Coos Bay fishing community, whose mission is to assist local fishing families in times of need, good or bad. https://www.facebook.com/charlestonfishfam/
Previous trainings have been held in Newport, Astoria, and Port Orford and Westport, Wash. It is free to commercial fishermen and breakfast and lunch are provided.
The FFAST course takes approximately 16 hours, and includes CPR. The course focuses on preparing fishermen to respond to common fishery injuries and illnesses ranging from the sea sickness or chapped hands all the way to life threatening injuries such as crush injuries or hypothermia. Topics are specific to fishing situations, such as the challenges of safely moving patients onboard rolling vessels in tight quarters. To pass the course students must demonstrate basic skill and scenario proficiency.
So far, over 100 commercial fishermen/women have taken the FFAST course and the response has been very positive. One fishermen – James Seitz from Astoria – said that this is the first training he’s ever done, outside of his military days, that he thought prepared him for situations that he might actually encounter while fishing.
If you are interested in attending the Charleston FFAST training this month, or would like more information, contact Amelia Vaughan at amelia.vaughan@oregonstate.edu or 541-351-8061 (call or text). Accommodation requests related to a disability can also be made at that time. You can find more information about the FFAST course at health.oregonstate.edu/FFAST.
