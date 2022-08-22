Fisherman first aid

Fisherman First Aid and Safety Courses taught by Oregon State University will be coming to Charleston later this month to provide training to commercial fishermen.

 Contributed photos

Commercial fishing is a dangerous and challenging occupation. Everyone wants to be safe, but the risk of injury is always there. Adding to the challenges of being at sea in hazardous conditions is the difficulty in finding first aid training that fits the needs of commercial fishermen. The US Coast Guard requires that one or more crew members be first aid and CPR trained, but most first aid courses are “land-based” and assume you have quick access to an ambulance and hospital — not what you experience at sea, working long hours on physically demanding tasks oftentimes in poor weather or rough seas. 

With this in mind, a team from Oregon State University and Oregon Sea Grant developed Fishermen First Aid and Safety Training, designed around the principles of wilderness first aid to better enable fishermen to prevent and treat injuries they are likely to encounter at sea. The course meets USCG requirements for on-board first aid training and complements other USCG required trainings such as the Drill Conductor Course, where fishermen learn how to conduct safety drills on a regular basis to prepare the crew for emergencies. The training takes into account the small crews, common injuries, vessel environments, cold water, rough seas, and delayed emergency response times typical to Pacific Northwest fisheries.

