On June 17, at approximately 4:30 a.m., OSP Fish & Wildlife Troopers received information that a young buck deer was shot at the Reedsport Public Boat Launch parking lot in the town of Reedsport. Investigation revealed that the deer was shot on-site with a handgun at approximately 3 a.m. The city was extra busy at this time, as a chainsaw carving competition and a rock and gem show were occurring over the weekend. Several people were camped nearby in campers and trailers.
OSP Fish & Wildlife Troopers are seeking public assistance identifying the subject in the attached pictures who is suspected to have shot the young buck and left it to waste. Reedsport Police Department and Reedsport Public Works are assisting with the investigation.
OSP Fish & Wildlife Division is urging anyone with information about this case to call the Oregon State Police Tip-line at 1-800-452-7888, *OSP (*677), or email at TIP@osp.oregon.gov. Please, reference case number SP22-147967
Report Wildlife and Habitat Law Violators
The Turn In Poachers (TIP) program offers preference points or cash rewards for information leading to an arrest or issuance of a citation, to a suspect, for the unlawful killing of wildlife, and or waste of big game. Cash rewards can also be awarded for turning in people who destroy habitat, illegally obtain licenses/tags, and for the unlawful lending/borrowing of big game tags. Learn more: https://www.oregon.gov/osp/programs/fw/Pages/tip.aspx
PREFERENCE POINT REWARDS:
* 5 Points-Mountain Sheep
* 5 Points-Rocky Mountain Goat
* 5 Points-Moose
* 5 Points-Wolf
* 4 Points-Elk
* 4 Points-Deer
* 4 Points-Antelope
* 4 Points-Bear
* 4 Points-Cougar
Oregon Hunters Association (OHA) Cash Rewards:
* $1,000 Bighorn Sheep, Mountain Goat, and Moose
* $500 Elk, Deer, and Antelope
* $300 Bear, Cougar, and Wolf
* $300 Habitat Destruction
* $200 - Illegally obtaining Oregon hunting or angling license or tags
* $200 - Unlawful Lending/Borrowing Big Game Tag(s)
* $100 Upland Birds and Waterfowl
* $100 Game Birds or Furbearers
* $100 Game Fish and Shellfish
Oregon Wildlife Coalition (OWC) Cash Rewards:
Birds
$500 Hawk, Falcon, Eagle, Owl, Osprey
All other protected avian species: see category below for listed species
Mammals
$500 Cougar, Bobcat, Beaver (public lands only), Black bears, Bighorn Sheep, Marten, Fisher, Sierra Nevada Red Fox
Species listed as “threatened" or “endangered" under state or federal Endangered Species Act (excludes fish)
$1,000 (e.g. wolf, wolverine, kit fox, red tree vole, Canada lynx, sea otter, Columbian white-tailed deer, California brown pelican, western snowy plover, California least tern, northern spotted owl, marbled murrelet, short-tailed albatross, streaked horned lark, yellow-billed cuckoo, leatherback sea turtle, olive ridley sea turtle, Oregon spotted frog, green sea turtle, loggerhead sea turtle)
