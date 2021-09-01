The Coos History Museum will be hosting the next First Tuesday Talk in person on September 7 at 6:30 p.m. This month’s talk will be “Bicycle Power: Past, Present, and Future by Eric Clough, founder and president of the local Front Street Community Bike Works.
Clough will gear us up for a ride through bicycle history, including here in Oregon and Coos County, and take a look at the present condition of bicycle culture in our local area. So, if you can, park your car and ride your bike on over for a talk about how the bicycle and FSCBW has the potential to create a healthier, safer and more sustainable future for us all.
This program is available to all, with an admission fee of $7 for non-members (payable at the door) or free with your CHM membership. Recordings of the in-person programs will be offered on the CHM YouTube channel at the end of the month. The museum will be open from 6 – 8 p.m. with the talk beginning at 6:30. For information visit the Coos History Museum website at cooshistory.org/events/first-tuesday-talks-aug or call 541-756-6320.
Established in 1891, The Coos County Historical Society is an Oregon 501(c)3 not for profit organization and the 2nd oldest historical society in the state. For information about the society and the Coos History Museum, visit cooshistory.org or email info@cooshistory.org.
