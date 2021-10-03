Bring your intellectual appetite over to the Coos History Museum at 6:30 p.m., October 5, for the next First Tuesday Talk program. This month’s talk will be “Coos Head Food Co-Op: 50 Years of Growing Community" cooked up by Jamar Ruff, community outreach coordinator for the Coos Head Food Co-Op.
Ruff will feed your hunger for knowledge as he shares with about 50 years of Coos Head Food Co-Op history. Learn how the cooperative business practice works and about the community education and accessibility that is at the heart of our community co-op. Help the co-op celebrate their 50-year anniversary by taking a bite out this incredible talk.
The museum will be open from 6 – 8 p.m. with the talk beginning at 6:30. The program is available to all, with an admission fee of $7 for non-members (payable at the door) or free with your CHM membership. A live stream of the talk will be available on Facebook with a suggested donation of $5 and a recording of the program will be offered on the CHM YouTube channel following the talk. For information, visit the Coos History Museum website or call 541-756-6320.
Established in 1891, The Coos County Historical Society is an Oregon 501(c)3 not for profit organization and the second oldest historical society in the state.
