The Coos History Museum will be hosting the March First Tuesday Talk program on March 7 at 6 p.m., in the Sprague Gallery, 1210 N Front St., Coos Bay. Poet Barbara Drake will read from her book “Everything Looks Different from The Air”, share photographs and stories about her life in rural Oregon. Registration for this presentation is free for CHM Members, and $7 for non-members.
Barbara Drake graduated from Marshfield High School in 1957. She is a professor of English Emerita from Linfield College and has published numerous works of poetry, nonfiction, and textbooks. Her essay collections, Peace at Heart and Morning Light (OSU Press) were both Oregon Book Award finalists. Drake’s newly published book, Everything Looks Different from the Air, celebrates her father’s art and her own love of the southern Oregon Coast.
