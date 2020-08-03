COOS BAY — The Aug. 4 First Tuesday Talk, presented by the Coos History Museum, will be held from 6:30-7:30 p.m. via Zoom.
Allen M. Solomon, PhD, will present "Global Environmental Change: Reason for Optimism?"
As the world warms, increasing the frequency of heat waves, wildfires, droughts, floods and intensity of thunderstorms and hurricanes, we seem paralyzed to act to deviate from business as usual. But is it really as hopeless as it appears? Listen to a talk based on Al Gore’s “Climate Reality Project.”
Solomon is a plant ecologist who has studied the terrestrial ecology of the global carbon cycle and its climate change responses since 1977. He authored over 90 research papers (65 dealing with global change) in peer reviewed scientific journals, as published reports, book chapters or as edited books, and was a contributor to the 2007 Nobel Peace Prize awarded to the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change.
Due to the temporary closure of the Museum, this event is now virtual and can be accessed by clicking here or at https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_ciSR_0ueTxqsaUzSPJB2-w
First Tuesday Talks are sponsored by Al Peirce Company with additional support from The Mill Casino-Hotel & RV Resort.
Visit www.cooshistory.org to find out about future events.
