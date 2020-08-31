COOS BAY — Community Emergency Response Team (C.E.R.T.) training teaches people basic skills in disaster response. Whether it is flooding, wildfire, earthquakes, tsunami or a man-made disaster, guest lecturer Mike Wright will talk about how to help save lives and stay safe during a major event during this month's Coos History Museum's First Tuesday Talk.
The talk will be held virtually starting at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 1. Sign up for the Zoom presentation at https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_7v5ZLuERTmehFZAWaG-dXg. For more information, visit cooshistory.org.
Wright is a C.E.R.T. instructor who first came to visit Coos Bay in 2010 and immediately realized that he wanted to live in this beautiful area. He discovered the C.E.R.T. program six years ago and attended the training.
Having moved here from Kansas, Wright understood the need for preparedness, C.E.R.T. is not only his hobby, but a passion as well. Wright became a CERT instructor 18 months later and since that time has helped train over 275 individuals in Coos County. Wright is currently the chairperson for the Southwest Oregon Public Safety Association (SWOPSA), a volunteer for Coos County Search and Rescue and a licensed ham radio operator.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In