The GMA Garnet group reports the upgraded dock is a major investment in GMA’s future and their commitment to the Coos Bay community.  

The GMA Garnet Group recently had the inauguration of their newly refurbished dock at their processing plant in Coos Bay.

GMA Americas’ president Rod Liebeck and his team welcomed the first deep draft vessel in nearly 25 years to their upgraded dock. The vessel, named “Azteca,” arrived with the first load of 30,000 tons of  garnet sourced directly from GMA’s South African offtake.

