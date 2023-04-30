Therapy dogs

First Responder Therapy Dogs, Furry Friends Therapy Dogs, Coos Bay Search and Rescue, Medical Reserve Corps, Campbell K9 University and Coos Fire Department all participated in Dog Therapy Appreciation Day on April 11 at Bay Area Hospital.

 Contributed photo

First responder therapy dogs brightened the day of Bay Area Hospital employees and patients on Tuesday, April 11.

Bay Area Hospital also welcomed BB, their new team member, an English Labrador Retriever, certified with First Responder Therapy Dogs.

Therapy dogs
Therapy dogs
Therapy dogs
0
0
0
0
0





Online Poll

Who is to blame for the homelessness crisis along the coast?

You voted:

Submit Your News

We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Send us your news, photos, and videos and let us know what's going on!

The World's Latest E-Edition

Connect With Us

   

Email Newsletters

Load comments