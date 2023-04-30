First responder therapy dogs brightened the day of Bay Area Hospital employees and patients on Tuesday, April 11.
Bay Area Hospital also welcomed BB, their new team member, an English Labrador Retriever, certified with First Responder Therapy Dogs.
Updated: April 30, 2023 @ 5:38 pm
First responder therapy dogs brightened the day of Bay Area Hospital employees and patients on Tuesday, April 11.
Bay Area Hospital also welcomed BB, their new team member, an English Labrador Retriever, certified with First Responder Therapy Dogs.
She was selected based on her temperament and began training at 8 weeks old to prepare for a job supporting patients and the providers of healthcare services.
First Responder therapy dogs are trained and certified to positively impact mental health issues experienced by first responders. These dogs provide emotional support spending time with first responders. Visits made to first responders by therapy dogs have shown to reduce stress, anxiety, and blood pressure and elevate moods and productivity.
The nonprofit organization First Responder Therapy Dogs has grown from 1 therapy dog team in the fall of 2020 to 106 certified therapy dog teams in 23 states.
In Coos Bay, one of these talented canines is now working to provide this support to Bay Area Hospital employees.
Programs offered by First Responder Therapy Dogs include visiting emergency rooms, fire stations, dispatchers' offices, police departments, and administrative staff offices. During pre-scheduled 1 to 2-hour visits, therapy dog teams spend time with the personnel on shift.
Also, following a challenging call, a defusing session with the staff involved typically occurs. A therapy dog joins to assist attendees in addressing their emotional responses to what they experienced during a high-stress incident.
Additionally, wildland fire basecamp visits are available in Arizona, California, Colorado, and Oregon. First Responder Therapy Dogs coordinates directly with Cal Fire and the United States Forest Service to make scheduled visits to established basecamps. Therapy dog visits typically occur when the first responders are between shifts or heading back to the fire line.
Dog Therapy Appreciation Day is celebrated on April 11 every year to appreciate the dogs who comfort us by being therapy dogs.
