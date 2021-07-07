For the last decade, Aaron Howley’s home has been on the streets, and it’s been more than a year since he’s slept in a bed. That all changed Thursday when Howley moved into the tiny home village hosted by The Nancy Devereaux Center.
Howley joined five other homeless people who moved into their tiny pallet homes Thursday as the tiny home village officially opened. In time, 19 homes will be used to house the homeless. The location will also have an on-site case manager, 24-hour security, a community room and a room for outside organizations offering services to use.
“I’m very excited,” Howley said Thursday as he unpacked. “It’s nice to be the first one moving in. That way I can get the full appreciation of everything that’s been done by The Devereaux Center. It’s a real gift.”
While Howley has his eyes on a bright future, he is not afraid to talk about the down times in his life. He freely admits he has struggled with drug addiction and mental health issues, both that led to him becoming homeless. But today, he prefers to help others, especially other homeless. To do that, he volunteers five days a week at The Devereaux Center.
“I get to come in here and I get to set up the other places,” he said. “Besides me getting off the street, there will be 20 other people getting off the street.”
Howley said he lived a regular life for many years, but then he began dabbling in drugs. That soon grew into a problem he couldn’t control.
“Before I got really into drugs, I have lots of work and lots of drugs,” he said. “Eventually, it just snowballed, and I ended up on the streets.”
That was a decade ago, and Howley has struggled and fought just to survive. In Coos Bay, the one lifesaving opportunity he found was The Devereaux Center.
“There was literally nowhere for me to go to get off the streets except for The Devereaux Center,” he said. “They’re like a family there. They will get you anything you need.”
What Howley needed more than anything was a home, a place of his own. But before that could happen, he needed to get off drugs. Working with Adapt Oregon, Howley has made progress in that area. He is currently in a methadone treatment that keeps him off hard drugs.
“It keeps me from using heroin,” he said. “That’s what the methadone center is for.”
With drugs hopefully in his past, Howley has an eye on his future. For now, The Devereaux Center plays a big role in those future plans.
“Those people care,” he said. “The length of which they care for people is amazing. I’m learning a lot about acceptance and a lot about how to treat people.”
Howley said he has no problems with the rules of the tiny home village. Those who live there must be home by 10 p.m., and no drinking or drug use is allowed on the premises. The hardest part for Howley is no smoking cigarettes in the homes. But he said he will follow the rules.
While moving into his home was a big deal, Howley was almost as excited that he got to help build the homes. He said several clients at The Devereaux Center volunteers to put the structures together.
“They allowed the people to be a part of it,” Howley said. “They say, do you want to live out here. If you do, do you want to help build it.”
After 10 years on the streets and 10 years of either carrying or hiding everything he owns, one thing Howley was most excited about was the ability to lock the door to his new home. Knowing his belongings would be safe when he went out brought a lot of peace of mind.
“It’s amazing,” he said. “These things are secure. It’s bright white, and they have tall ceilings. They give you everything, brand new sheets, brand new pillows. All these clothes, literally everything I have, is from The Devereaux Center.”
Howley said as one of the first residents in the village, he hopes to be able to reach out to others who could use the service.
“We want to try to be more of a community to the homeless people, where they feel someone is looking out for them,” Howley said.
