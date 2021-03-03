The First Nazarene Church in Winston sustained heavy damage when a fire broke out Saturday.
According to a press release, firefighters were dispatched to the church at 2:26 p.m., with responders from the Winston Dillard Fire District and Douglas County Fire District No. 2 responding. A Winston crew responded to the scene and saw heavy fire coming from the south side of the building. The Winston crew immediately called for backup.
Firefighters from four departments had the fire under control by 4:03 p.m. Firefighters say the church sustained heavy fire, smoke and water damage throughout the building.
Winston Dillard Fire District, Douglas County Fire District No. 2, Roseburg Fire Department and Lookingglass Fire District responded to the incident with 26 firefighters including five fire engines, two truck companies and three command vehicles. No injuries were reported, and the cause of the fire is under investigation by Oregon State Fire Marshal’s Office, Oregon State Police and Winston Police.
