SALEM — One month after announcing that state inspectors would be conducting weekend spot checks in bars, restaurants, breweries, tasting rooms and other establishments that serve alcohol to enforce state face covering and physical distancing requirements, Governor Kate Brown On Aug. 5 thanked Oregonians and the vast majority of business owners who have helped to slow the spread of COVID-19.
“One month ago, at the beginning of the July 4th weekend, I told Oregonians that we stood at a crossroads: we could either stop the spread of COVID-19, or watch infections and hospitalizations rise across Oregon, leading to the closure of businesses and counties again,” said Governor Brown. “We still have a long road ahead of us. Infections continue to rise. But I’d like to thank Oregonians, business owners, and local officials for stepping up to the plate to help make sure we are all wearing face coverings, keeping our physical distance, and working together to keep our friends, neighbors, loved ones, and fellow Oregonians safe.”
Since July 4, Oregon Liquor Control Commission inspectors have spot-checked over 3,600 licensed establishments. More than 93% have been found to be in compliance with physical distancing and face covering requirements. Of the small number found not to be in compliance, the vast majority took steps to implement corrective measures when given instructions by OLCC about how to achieve compliance. Only about 1% of spot-checked business were referred to Oregon OSHA for further investigation.
Likewise, Oregon OSHA has fielded over 3,400 COVID-19 related complaints from the public and others about businesses and workplaces since the week of July 4 and found only a small number of businesses to be in violation of COVID-19 health and safety requirements.
Since March, Oregon OSHA has conducted over 5,000 spot checks of businesses, initiated more than 60 inspections based on COVID-19 related complaints, and have found it necessary to issue 14 citations and five Red Warning Notices. Red Warning Notices apply to businesses that appear to be in willful violation of Oregon's COVID-19 health and safety guidance or who refuse to take corrective measures. Such businesses are closed until the hazardous condition is remedied. Violation of a Red Warning Notice results in stiff penalties.
OLCC inspectors have reported some business owners are continuing to choose not to follow health and safety requirements. For those businesses, OLCC has the ability to suspend licenses for failing to follow face covering and physical distancing requirements. OLCC took action Aug. 4 and suspended the liquor license of a Rogue River bar and restaurant.
Governor Brown added: “Let me be clear: businesses that do not follow the health and safety guidance established by the Oregon Health Authority are putting their employees, their customers, and their communities at risk, risking community-wide closures for other businesses as well if a COVID-19 outbreak starts to spread out of control.”
OLCC will post regular inspection updates to its website on a rolling basis. Oregon OSHA COVID-19 workplace guidance and resources are available here.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In