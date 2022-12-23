clothing donation
Metro Creative Connection

Support local journalism by subscribing today! Click Here to see our current offers.

Team members from First Interstate Bank, a $33 billion community bank with more than 300 branches across 14 states, recently collected and donated 12,232 clothing items from its annual coats and more Drive to help keep community members warm this winter.

Items collected included coats, hats, mittens, scarves, socks, and snow boots, and were given to local nonprofits, including schools, child and family services, senior centers, and veteran outreach programs.



0
0
0
0
0



Online Poll

Are you going out to celebrating New Year's?

You voted:

Submit Your News

We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Send us your news, photos, and videos and let us know what's going on!

The World's Latest E-Edition

Connect With Us

   

Email Newsletters

Load comments