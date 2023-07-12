Scott Lanini of Salem finds first of six hidden bottles for Oregon Beverage Recycling Cooperative’s (OBRC) Hidden Bottle Hunt 2023 on Saturday in North Bend’s Simpson Park, winning the opportunity to direct a $1000 donation to Camp Okada.
“I made a few new acquaintances through the PDX Treasure Hunters Facebook page and learned a few new things like the myrtlewood coins or Prefontaine’s birthplace, which was pretty interesting and fun,” said Lanini. “I also love the charitable goal at the end of all this.”
Lanini is a third-year bottle hunterwho got to experience his first win this year. With a stepson who has autism, it was important to Lanini that he direct his prize donation to a non-profit that supports kids with autism. He has witnessed the positive impacts of dedicated spaces for kids with autism and wanted to pay that experience forward. Lanini hopes to continue bottle hunting in the future.
Camp Okada is a summer-camp that is designed to support children with high functioning autism spectrum disorders and Asperger’s syndrome. The camp is a four-night sleep away experience that aims to provide a safe, fun, and friendly environment for learning and enhancing social skills through group activities and non-competitive games. Camp Okada is one of over 5,000 non-profits that are a part of the BottleDrop Give program.
With four bottles found on Saturday, there are now two more bottles left to be found across Oregon. Participants can learn more about the hunt and sign up for daily clue reminders by visiting a dedicated page on BottleDrop’s website.
What is the Hidden Bottle Hunt?
OBRC’s third statewide Hidden Bottle Hunt runs July 5 – 9, 2023 to commemorate the 52nd anniversary of the Oregon Bottle Bill. It is a treasure hunt with six specially designed, blue-painted bottles with commemorative medallions hidden throughout the state. BottleDrop releases one clue per bottle, per day, on their website, leading hunters to the final hiding spot. The lucky finders each keep the commemorative bottle and select a BottleDrop Give nonprofit partner to receive a $1,000 donation though BottleDrop’s Containers for Change program. Lean more about the Hidden Bottle Hunt here.
On July 2, 1971, Oregon became the first state in the nation to pass a Bottle Bill – a system that provides a redemption value for containers purchased in Oregon, incentivizing recycling and keeping bottles and cans out of our natural areas. It remains a groundbreaking approach to addressing the issue of litter in our forests, rivers, beaches, scenic byways, and other natural areas. Over time, Oregon’s system has grown and innovated to become a national model of beverage container redemption and recycling, inspiring national and international delegations to visit Oregon to learn about its unique and effective system. Learn more about what makes the Oregon model special here.
About BottleDrop and the Oregon Beverage Recycling Cooperative:
The Oregon Beverage Recycling Cooperative (OBRC) is the industry steward of Oregon’s nationally recognized beverage container redemption system and the operator of the BottleDrop network. Headquartered in Clackamas, Ore., OBRC is a statewide, not-for-profit cooperative, formed by beverage distributors to operate Oregon’s renowned Bottle Bill program. OBRC helps keep Oregon beautiful by providing outstanding services to partners, distributors, retailers and the public for the recovery, reuse and recycling of beverage containers. Through OBRC’s BottleDrop Redemption Centers and container pickup service for more than 2,000 retail partners, the co-op recycles around two billion beverage containers annually, protecting the Oregon we love, supporting the causes we cherish, and inspiring innovation beyond our borders, to create a world where no resource is wasted – all without a penny of state funding. To learn more, visit BottleDrop.com or OBRC.com.
