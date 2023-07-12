Scott Lanini

Scott Lanini

 Oregon Beverage Recycling Cooperative

Scott Lanini of Salem finds first of six hidden bottles for Oregon Beverage Recycling Cooperative’s (OBRC)  Hidden Bottle Hunt 2023 on Saturday in North Bend’s Simpson Park, winning the opportunity to direct a $1000 donation to Camp Okada.

“I made a few new acquaintances through the PDX Treasure Hunters Facebook page and learned a few new things like the myrtlewood coins or Prefontaine’s birthplace, which was pretty interesting and fun,” said Lanini. “I also love the charitable goal at the end of all this.”

0
0
0
0
0





Submit Your News

We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Send us your news, photos, and videos and let us know what's going on!

The World's Latest E-Edition

Connect With Us

   

Email Newsletters

Load comments