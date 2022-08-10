Monkeypox has arrived in Coos County.
Coos Health and Wellness reported the first confirmed case of hPMXV was confirmed in the county last week.
Dr. Eric Gleason, assistant director at Coos Health and Wellness, said the individual with the virus has been working with Coos Health and Wellness to identify any others who might be at risk.
Monkeypox is a virus is the same family of viruses as smallpox. While it can be sexually transmitted, it is not an STD and is passed by close, skin-to-skin contact with someone who has the virus. In Oregon, there have been more than 70 confirmed cases since the virus was first found in June.
Gleason said the goal right now is to find out as much information as possible to make sure hPMXV does not begin to spread.
"We are in contact tracing with the individual to ensure we can get a full picture of what might have happened," Gleason said. "We're still doing the investigation at this point."
Gleason said due to medical privacy laws, no detailed information about the case could be released.
According to Gleason, symptoms of hPMXV can include:
• Fever
• Headache
• Muscle aches and backache
• Swollen lymph nodes
• Chills
• Exhaustion
• Respiratory symptoms (e.g. sore throat, nasal congestion, or cough)
• A rash that may be located on or near the genitals or anus but could also be on other areas like the hands, feet, chest, face, or mouth.
o The rash will go through several stages, including scabs, before healing.
o The rash can look like pimples or blisters and may be painful or itchy.
You may experience all or only a few symptoms
• Sometimes, people get a rash first, followed by other symptoms. Others only experience a rash.
• Most people with monkeypox will get a rash.
• Some people have developed a rash before (or without) other symptoms.
The good news is monkeypox is rarely deadly and passes naturally over time. Even better, there is an effective vaccine available that prevents the virus, but there are limited doses right now.
"We are going to be receiving a very small amount," Gleason said. "Don't call and say I want to get the monkeypox vaccine. It's very, very specific to those who have come in close contact. Every county in Oregon is receiving some supply of the vaccine."
According to the Oregon Health Authority, as of July 29, 72 cases of hPMXV have been found in the state, all among men. The virus has spread primarily through the gay community, but Gleason warned it is not a sickness isolated to gay or bisexual men.
"That's not because it is specific to that population," Gleason said. "That's because that population is where it started. Anyone can get the virus. I don't want to stigmatize that population, because anyone can get the virus."
While the CDC has labeled the increase in monkeypox as a pandemic, Gleason said it is not like COVID-19.
"There are some cases where you can get airborne infection, but you have to be in such close proximity," he said. "It's not like COVID. You won't get this walking through Walmart."
To avoid monkeypox, Gleason said there are steps that can be taken.
• Avoid close, skin-to-skin contact with people who have a rash that looks like monkeypox.
o Do not touch the rash or scabs of a person with monkeypox.
o Do not kiss, hug, cuddle or have sex with someone with monkeypox.
• Avoid contact with objects and materials that a person with monkeypox has used.
o Do not share eating utensils or cups with a person with monkeypox.
o Do not handle or touch the bedding, towels, or clothing of a person with monkeypox.
• Wash your hands often with soap and water or use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer, especially before eating or touching your face and after you use the bathroom.
