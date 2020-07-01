WINCHESTER BAY — All lanes of U.S. Highway 101 were closed with no detour available for approximately four hours Wednesday after a car chase ended in a firey crash and fatality.
At approximately 10:46 a.m., a Douglas County deputy attempted a traffic stop on a vehicle south of Reedsport on U.S. Highway 101, according to a press release fro the Oregon State Police. The operator eluded police in the vehicle and eventually crashed on Highway 101 near milepost 218 at Clear Lake between Winchester Bay and Lakeside and went up in flames, killing the operator of the vehicle, who was not identified.
What appeared to be explosive devices were located at the scene and the Oregon State Police Explosives Unit arrived to investigate. OSP is also investigating the crash.
More information will be provided as this story develops.
