Coos Bay and North Bend will celebrate America's independence with two days of music, fun and fireworks this week.
After COVID restrictions cut back much of the Independence Day celebrations the last two years, things will return to normal beginning July 3, when The Mill Casino Hotel and RV Park hosts its traditional Blast by the Bay fireworks show.
The casino will have a variety of special events throughout the evening of July 3, but the fireworks are the big attraction. Only VIP guests will be invited to watch at the casino, but the display can be seen throughout the area.
The fireworks show July 3 is set to begin at 10 p.m., with the fireworks being shot over the bay. Traditionally, spectators line up on both sides of the bay to see the spectacular show.
On July 4, the city of Coos Bay will host its traditional Fourth of July celebration at Mingus Park. From 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., there will be a variety of fun events planned to entertain all ages.
The event will feature the Boy Scouts’ fundraiser hamburger stand, Coos County Posse and their horses, Coos Forest Protective Association with Smokey the Bear, ODF&W fishing, Front Street Community Bike Works and many others.
That night, the Coos Bay Fire Department will be resuming its traditional fireworks display over the bay. The show will kick off at dusk, and the community is invited down to the bay to enjoy the spectacle.
