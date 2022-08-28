Firefighters from CFPA, Powers RFD, Myrtle Point RFD, and U.S. Forest Service responded to a report of a fire just north of Powers on Saturday afternoon. The fire, which was burning in grass and brush on a steep hillside, was contained by dark at about 15 acres.
Fire crews were assisted by the landowner, a private logging company with dozers and water tenders, several helicopters and a retardant plane. Crews continued mopping up hot spots through Sunday. Cause of the fire is under investigation. Anybody with pertinent information about the fire should contact CFPA at 541-267-3161.
