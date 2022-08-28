Stop

A fire that broke out near Powers was held to 15 acres thanks to the work of several fire departments an local residents.

 Contributed photo

Firefighters from CFPA, Powers RFD, Myrtle Point RFD, and U.S. Forest Service responded to a report of a fire just north of Powers on Saturday afternoon. The fire, which was burning in grass and brush on a steep hillside, was contained by dark at about 15 acres.

Fire crews were assisted by the landowner, a private logging company with dozers and water tenders, several helicopters and a retardant plane. Crews continued mopping up hot spots through Sunday. Cause of the fire is under investigation. Anybody with pertinent information about the fire should contact CFPA at 541-267-3161.

