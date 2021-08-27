The Coos Forest Protective Association responded to a fire in the Allegany area at around 5 p.m. Sunday. The fire started along the West Fork Millicoma Road and burned uphill through the timber. CFPA brought in engines, handcrews, and multiple aircraft to stop the fire. Firefighters were able to stop the fire at 5 acres.
Fire crews worked on finishing fire lines and securing the perimeter Monday. Fire crews will be working over the next several days mopping up the fire. Cause of the fire is under investigation.
For information on fire prevention and closure requirements, call the CFPA Closure Information Line at (541) 267-1789 or visit www.coosfpa.net.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In