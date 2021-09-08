Coos Forest Protect Association firefighters were busy with fires last week. Dry conditions and human activity led to multiple fires.
Local fire agencies were busy night and day with initial attack and responded to seven through Wednesday. With no rain in the forecast, firefighters need the public help to prevent fires from starting. All the recent fires have been human caused. Fuel conditions are very dry, and fires are being resistant to control efforts.
Fire danger is high right now, so follow all fire prevention guidelines and restrictions.
For information on fire prevention closures and restrictions, you can find CFPA on the web at www.coosfpa.net, call the closure line at (541) 267-1789 or follow them on Facebook and Twitter.
