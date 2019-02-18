SALEM — Over 300 career and volunteer firefighters from around the state attended the Oregon Public Safety Academy over the weekend, according to a press release from the Oregon Department of Public Safety and Standards Training.
These firefighters showed up in Salem from more than 100 agencies for the 16th annual Winter Fire School.
According to the release, 11 classes were offered by the National Fire Academy, DPSST, and the City of Dallas Fire & EMS Department. Those classes covered everything from leadership to hands-on classes.
“This event is held in a weekend setting because over 80 percent of the firefighters in Oregon are volunteers,” said DPSST Director Eriks Gabliks in the release. “This two-day event is the largest two-day fire training experience in the Pacific Northwest that is offered free of charge. The hands-on classes being offered are using training props which DPSST recently received thanks to a FEMA Assistance to Firefighters Grant.”
The DPSST trains around 25,000 students every year on 235 acres in Salem.
“The Academy is nationally recognized for its innovative training programs and active stakeholder involvement,” the release said.