COOS COUNTY — While driving to work on Sunday, Myrtle Point firefighter John Aldrich saw a car lose control and end up in the Coos River, according to a Facebook post from the North Bay Fire District.
The airbags deployed and as he prepared to go into the water, the driver, who has identified herself as Kaylee Van Dell, was able to escape the car via the passenger window. Aldrich was there to assist her and help ensure her safety.
“I was the girl driving this vehicle. John Aldrich was such an amazing help I have no idea what I would have done without him,” Van Dell replied to the post.
“I was so shaken up and scared but he had it all covered the ambulance arrived almost as soon as I got out of the car. John grabbed my hand and pulled me up the bank as well and checked me out to make sure I was okay and warm.”
According to the North Bay Fire District, Aldrich has a heroic history. Last year he was part of a crew that came across an unconscious semi-truck driver who needed life-saving treatment after sliding off an icy road near Elkton.
In 2010, he was honored with the State of Oregon’s Medal of Valor after he rescued an individual that was trapped in a fire.
"Every agency would like to think they have someone worthy of this award," said Oregon Fire Chiefs Association spokesman Troy Buzalsky in 2010 of Aldrich’s accomplishments. "This is a huge tribute to this gentleman's effort."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In