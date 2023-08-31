A commercial fire at Douglas County Forest Products presented access issues to the bag house and chip bin resulting in a multi-agency response from several fire departments in Douglas County. Fire crews addressed the situation and were able to gain access to control the fire with the assistance of the millwrights.
At 5:07 a.m. on August 10th, Douglas County Fire District No. 2 was dispatched to a commercial fire at Douglas County Forest Products off of Del Rio Road. The fire was contained to the chip bin area, and firefighters worked diligently to extinguish the flames and prevent further spread. There were no reported injuries as a result of the incident.
Interim Battalion Chief Doss stated, “Our firefighters responded swiftly to the chip bin fire, demonstrating patience while a safe strategic plan was implemented. Their training and quick action were instrumental in preventing the fire from escalating.”
The cause of the fire is currently under investigation by authorities, and updates will be provided as more information becomes available. Douglas County Fire District No. 2 would like to thank all those who assisted during the incident, including neighboring fire departments and Douglas Forest Products employees.
The incident was supported by 24 personnel, 3 command vehicles, 2 truck companies, 4 engines, 3 tenders, and 1 ambulance. Thank you to Roseburg Fire Department, Umpqua Valley Ambulance, Lookingglass Fire Department, and Glide Rural Fire Department for your assistance with this incident.
