Douglas Fire

Firefighters from several different agencies responded to put out a fire at Douglas County Forest Products.

 Contributed photo

A commercial fire at Douglas County Forest Products presented access issues to the bag house and chip bin resulting in a multi-agency response from several fire departments in Douglas County.  Fire crews addressed the situation and were able to gain access to control the fire with the assistance of the millwrights.

At 5:07 a.m. on August 10th, Douglas County Fire District No. 2 was dispatched to a commercial fire at Douglas County Forest Products off of Del Rio Road. The fire was contained to the chip bin area, and firefighters worked diligently to extinguish the flames and prevent further spread. There were no reported injuries as a result of the incident.

0
0
1
0
0





Online Poll

What are your plans for the upcoming Labor Day holiday weekend?

You voted:

Submit Your News

We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Send us your news, photos, and videos and let us know what's going on!

The World's Latest E-Edition

Connect With Us

   

Email Newsletters

Load comments