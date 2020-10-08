SOUTH COAST — The Coos Forest Protective Association warns the public that fire season is still in effect and debris burning is still prohibited. While there has been some rain so far this fall, the South Coast area is almost 30 inches behind the normal rainfall amounts for this time of year.
There is more rain forecast for this weekend. This rain will help forest fuels begin to recover from a long and dry summer, but it will not be enough rainfall to end fire season, according to CFPA.
Residents living within an incorporated city need to contact their local fire department for burning restrictions and permit details.
Regulated Use Restrictions are still in place as well. These restrictions require hunters to keep fire tools in their vehicles, prohibit smoking while in the forest and restrict campfires to designated locations. A complete list of restricted activities under the regulated use closure can be found on CFPA’s website at www.coosfpa.net or on their Facebook page.
For more information on fire prevention and restrictions, contact the CFPA Closure Information Line at 541-267-1789, visit the website or follow them on Facebook and Twitter.
