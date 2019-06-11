COOS BAY — Fire season is here.
A press release from the Coos Forest Protective Association Fire season reminds that fire season officially began at 12:01 a.m. Tuesday. The start of fire season activates restrictions on both public and industrial forest use on all public, private, county, state, and Bureau of Land Management lands within CFPA’s District boundaries.
The start of fire season means the end of unregulated, outside burning for rural Coos, Curry and western Douglas county. The outside burning of debris piles and the use of burn barrels will be prohibited until fire season is terminated.
Residents living within an incorporated city need to contact their local fire department for burning restrictions and permit details.
Under Oregon law, the use of tracer ammunition and exploding targets is prohibited during fire season, and the use of sky lanterns is prohibited year round.
Regulated Use restrictions will also be implemented, putting restrictions on public activities based on daily fire danger levels for specific activities.
Industrial fire regulations will also go into effect. Industrial Fire Precaution Level 1 prohibits smoking while working on or traveling through an industrial operation. Specified fire tools and suppression equipment must be maintained on all operations. A fire watch is also required on all industrial operation sites.
As fire season progresses, additional closures and restrictions may be imposed as weather conditions and fire danger becomes more severe.
For more information contact the CFPA Closure Information Line at 541-267-1789 or visit www.coosfpa.net.