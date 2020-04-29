COOS COUNTY — As local officials continue to address the county’s severe drought status, agencies like the Coos Forest Protective Association are once again reminding people about fire safety and prevention.
With below-normal rainfall recorded throughout Oregon, drier-than-normal conditions have expanded to most areas on the South Coast including Coos County.
According to CFPA district specialist Jef Chase, so far this year the agency already responded to several escaped debris burns throughout the area. The most recent case was Sunday, April 19 in the Otter Creek area about three miles northeast of Reedsport.
Dry conditions and warm weather are being forecasted for the area for the next couple of weeks. Chase said firefighters and officials at CFPA have encouraged residents to hold off and avoid debris burning as much as possible.
If people are going to burn, Chase said the agency has released safety guidelines on its website and social media pages to make sure residents are being extra cautions and alert when burning.
“We had a much drier winter than a lot of people realized,” said Chase. “So we want folks to realize that things are drying out ... and we want everyone to be extra vigilant when they are doing things.”
According to the National Weather Service, from October 2019 to April 23, the county received about 30 inches of total rainfall in the North Bend area near the airport. Over the past few days — from April 23 to 27 — approximately 0.90 inches of rainfall was recorded.
Despite the recent rainfall, officials remind people to continue to remain alert, especially during the ongoing drought conditions and with warmer weather on the way.
CFPA suggested those who continue to burn to be in attendance at all times while burning, to have water and tools immediately available, to not burn in windy conditions and to have a safe clearing around burn piles.
Oftentimes, it takes about an hour of sun and wind to dry out conditions in grassy areas to support fires, said Chase. About 90 percent of the state is currently experiencing abnormally dry conditions, according to the U.S. Drought Monitor.
A drought declaration for Coos County was unanimously passed by commissioners last week which seeks state and federal assistance to respond locally to the county’s ongoing drought conditions.
