On the evening of May 17th, 2023, the Coos County Sheriff’s Office Dispatch Center began receiving several 911 calls of an “Out of control fire” near Hwy 42, & the Powers Hwy Junction just east of Myrtle Point.
Myrtle Point, Fire Department members responded and located an out-of-control burn in slash on timber lands. Coos Forest Protective Agency was contacted and responded with a fire crew and bulldozer out of the Bridge Office. CFPA was able to contain the blaze to approximately (3) acres.
The following day, May 18, 2023, Sgt. Slater responded to the scene to speak with members from CFPA and further investigate the fire. A suspect was identified as Logan T. Erb (38) of Myrtle Point. During an interview with Mr. Erb, he admitted to starting the fire. However, he did not know it had spread after he left the area.
After an investigation, Logan T. Erb (38) was arrested for reckless burning and unlawful use of fire. Mr. Erb was transported to the Coos County Jail where he was booked and later released on his own recognizance.
The Coos County Sheriff’s Office would like to thank the many callers who reported the blaze and the fast work by Myrtle Point Fire and the Coos Forest Protective Agency to bring it under control.
