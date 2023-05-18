Out-of-control burn in slash on timber lands

Out-of-control burn in slash on timber lands near Hwy 42, & the Powers Hwy Junction just east of Myrtle Point.

 Coos County Sheriff’s Office

On the evening of May 17th, 2023, the Coos County Sheriff’s Office Dispatch Center began receiving several 911 calls of an “Out of control fire” near Hwy 42, & the Powers Hwy Junction just east of Myrtle Point.

Myrtle Point, Fire Department members responded and located an out-of-control burn in slash on timber lands. Coos Forest Protective Agency was contacted and responded with a fire crew and bulldozer out of the Bridge Office. CFPA was able to contain the blaze to approximately (3) acres.

0
0
0
0
1





Online Poll

What is your favorite summer holiday?

You voted:

Submit Your News

We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Send us your news, photos, and videos and let us know what's going on!

The World's Latest E-Edition

Connect With Us

   

Email Newsletters

Load comments