COOS BAY — The Coos Bay fire and police departments are investigating a Friday morning blaze that caused extensive damage to a vacant house at 264 N. Schoneman St.
The fire department was alerted to the fire about 8 a.m. Friday. Firefighters found heavy, black smoke pouring out of the boarded-up structure.
A fire company from North Bend was called to assist with putting out the fire, but the blaze caused significant damage to the home, said Coos Bay Fire Chief Mark Anderson. No injuries were reported.
Anderson said the fire was caused by someone who had made an unauthorized entry into the building, but that it’s unclear whether the fire was set intentionally or by accident. It is similar to other suspicious fires in that area over the past six months, Anderson said.
The fire department is asking that anyone with information about the fire or other recent fires in the Empire area contact the Coos Bay Police Department at 541-269-8911.
