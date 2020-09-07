COQUILLE — The historic Sherwood Building in downtown Coquille caught fire Friday night permanently displacing eight full-time residents.
No one was injured and most of the residents were able to escape via the stairs and front entrance, according to fire officials and witnesses. Coquille Fire & Rescue had to assist one resident trapped by the blaze with a ladder truck from a rear window facing Barton’s Alley, according to Chief Justin Ferren.
Extinguishing the fire was impaired by the department’s lack of a tall enough ladder to reach the roof. A call was made to both Bandon and Coos Bay but neither agency was able to assist with an appropriately sized ladder. Coquille Fire & Rescue did extinguish the blaze before it destroyed the entire building. It is not yet known the extent of the damage.
An icon in the small community, the Sherwood sits on the corner of First and Central Avenue and was once the home of First National Bank, founded by Andrew Jackson Sherwood, a lawyer, banker and one of Coquille's first mayors. It was built in 1903 and has not yet been added to the National Historic Register, according to NHR records. The building storefront has served many purposes over the years, including a karate studio and a used goods store while the upper floors consist of office space.
Owners Jean Ivey-Gurney and her son Paul Recanzone converted the storefront to an office for Ivey-Gurney’s weekly publication, previously known as The Coquille Valley Sentinel. The offices on the second floor have been converted to residential dwellings with communal bathrooms. The dwellings do not include kitchens or sinks.
According to Chief Ferren, the fire started in a room rented by Rick Tentinger. The Oregon State Fire Marshal was on the scene Saturday to investigate the cause of the blaze which is suspected to be from an unattended electric or propane powered hot plate used for cooking. Tentinger and other tenants stated they used hot plates and microwaves to prepare meals.
The fire destroyed much of the roof exposing the upper floor to the elements. The marshal has deemed the building unsafe and locked the building prohibiting all commercial and residential tenants from entering. Dwellings will be prohibited in the building in the future without reengineering and installation of adequate services. Tenants were escorted to their rooms to collect some of their belongings but were told they will have to wait until the investigation is complete before they can collect the rest.
Tentinger said he resided there for three years and worked as a handyman for Recanzone. Tentinger said he has lost everything he owned and, like his neighbors, now has nowhere to live. The Red Cross has been working with the tenants to provide temporary assistance. According to one tenant, Recanzone has promised to reimburse the tenants’ September rent payment.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In