A working smoke alarm may have saved a woman’s life when her home caught on fire Wednesday night.
Coos Bay Fire Chief Mark Anderson said his department was called to a fire at a single-wide manufactured home at 520 Shoreline Ave. just after 7:30 p.m. Wednesday.
When firefighters arrived, heavy smoke was billowing out the home. The first responding crew quickly pulled hoses and entered the home, extinguishing most of the blaze within minutes.
Backup crews also responded as two engines, more than a dozen firefighters and four chiefs worked into the night to make sure the fire was fully contained.
“There was heavy smoke from the back of the house,” Anderson said. “It didn’t even extend to the whole house. It was a very good response.”
Anderson said after talking to the homeowner, it was clear the smoke alarm did its job.
“The occupant didn’t even know,” Anderson said. “She said she was out in the living room, and the smoke alarm went off. She looked down the hall and saw smoke and flames and was able to get herself and her dogs out before calling 9-1-1.”
The homeowner was unable to rescue two cats, both that were found dead by firefighters due to the toxic smoke from the home.
Early reports from the scene included what sounded like explosions, but Anderson said nothing exploded in the blaze. Instead, he said, as the fire burned it created loud popping noises, which is rather common in house fires.
A neighbor living next door to the manufactured home said he heard no explosions. He said he was watching TV and smelled smoke. When he walked outside to see what was happening, he saw heavy smoke billowing from the home. Firefighters arrived seconds later and took control of the scene.
Anderson said his department investigated the blaze and determined an electrical heater overloaded the electrical circuit, which caused the fire.
The 1974 manufactured home was not insured and was heavily damaged by fire, smoke and water.
Despite the damage, Anderson said the outcome was as good as can be hoped because no people were hurt in the blaze. Again, he credited the smoke alarm, and urged all residents to ensure they have a working smoke alarm in their home.
“If someone doesn’t have a smoke alarm, we’ll gladly give them one,” Anderson said.
