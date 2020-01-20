SITKUM — At the edge of Coos County sits a tiny town that is only accessible through a sometimes washed-out road. But now, even if that road gets blocked, Sitkum will have access to emergency fire rescue services after this year.
It all started in 2014 when the Dora-Sitkum Fire Department began a process to add a fire garage to the town of Sitkum.
Pictured from Jan. of 2016 is a blocked road to Sitkum. It is for times like these when the town might need access to emergency fire services,…
“This garage would allow the Dora-Sitkum Fire Department to have an actual station with a couple fire trucks out in that area, which is six miles from Dora over windy, curvy and at times one-way roads,” said Tara Johnson, volunteer for the Dora-Sitkum Fire District. “There are times when it would be impossible to get a fire truck from Dora to Sitkum if there was an emergency from over-swelling in the roadway.”
In 2014, the area fire board surveyed every house inside the fire boundary, which is just over 100 residences. This was to establish income requirements for a community block grant through the state, which would hopefully pay for the fire garage.
However, the grant was not acquired the first time around.
“But we were encouraged to apply again,” Johnson remembered. “So we strengthened our application and included photos of boulders blocking the way, which made people turn around and either go back to either Dora or Sitkum.”
After a second try, the fire district was given a grant for $425,000 in late 2016.
“But the Department of State Lands delayed responding to our application,” Johnson said. “They took a year to respond to our request for approval on the location where a Sitkum resident gave us long-term use.”
Resident Mark Stoller provided a spot for the garage to be built, a place Johnson described as “perfect” and “right next to the road.”
According to Johnson, because the Department of State Lands took a year in its decision, once a decision was made the cost of construction had increased, “almost bringing our project to an end,” she said.
“The bids were in excess of the balance we had remaining in our fund,” Johnson said, adding that some of the money by that point had already been used to hire consultants. “Now, it’s not just a building, either. This involves trucking in asphalt and fill, which is expensive because of how far out it is.”
Because the construction costs for the garage had become more than that grant itself, the state encouraged the fire district to apply for a supplemental block grant for $311,000. This was awarded to the district in December 2019.
“Having this fire garage for some of the fire trucks means possibly saving a whole community,” Johnson said, recalling that on July 4 there had been a fire in Sitkum and had the road been blocked “there would have been no access for a firetruck to get there.”
Johnson acknowledged Coos County Commissioner Melissa Cribbins for her help in the process, as well as previous county staffer Carolyn Barr.
“We anticipate breaking ground in the spring of 2020,” Johnson said. “Having this garage could mean not just saving a structure, but several. It’s a big deal to have fire protection that close.”