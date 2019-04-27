COOS BAY — The Charleston Fire District responded to a fire early Saturday morning that destroyed a home on the 9200 block of Cape Arago Highway in Coos Bay.
“It was burning from one end to the other,” said assistant fire chief David Mac Maniman. “When firefighters arrived no one was around the home or inside.”
Firefighters were dispatched to the scene sometime around 5:11 a.m. According to Mac Maniman, the home, which is in foreclosure, appeared to have been ransacked and pulled apart.
He added a propane space heater was found inside and it’s believed to have caused the fire. However, an investigation by the Fire Marshal is underway to determine exactly what happened. At this time, no injuries were reported.
Later that day at approximately 1:36 p.m., firefighters were again dispatched as flames had flared up on the west end of the home. High winds and increased hot spots from the roof collapsing were cited as reasons for the flames.
The damages have not been estimated and the fire district is working on locating the property’s owner. The Coos Bay Fire Department was also on scene to provide assistance.