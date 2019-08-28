SOUTH COAST - High temperatures and worsening fuel conditions across southern Oregon have prompted the Coos Forest Protective Association to increase the fire danger level to “high” effective Wednesday, Aug. 28. Live fuels are at the point where they are available for fire to burn, which makes fires more resistant to control efforts.
For more information on fire prevention closures and restrictions, you can find CFPA on the web at www.coosfpa.net, call the closure line at 541-267-1789, or follow them on Facebook and Twitter.