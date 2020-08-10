SOUTH COAST — The cool, damp weather from last week is over and warm temperatures and strong winds have prompted Coos Forest Protective Association to increase the fire danger level back to “high” effective Monday, Aug. 10.
Live fuels are at the point where they are available for fire to burn, which makes fires more resistant to control efforts. CFPA is asking the public’s continued help with fire prevention this summer. The chart attached explains the restrictions on the public.
For more information on fire prevention closures and restrictions, find CFPA on the web at www.coosfpa.net, call the closure line at 541-267-1789, or follow them on Facebook and Twitter.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In