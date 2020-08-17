SOUTH COAST — The Coos Forest Protective Association has increased the fire danger on the public’s regulated use closure to “Extreme" which went into effect Aug. 14.
With temperatures near 100 degrees throughout the weekend in some areas, CFPA increased the restrictions on the public to prevent fire starts during this weather pattern.
CFPA requests the public’s cooperation with the regulated use closure requirements to help prevent fires.
For more information on fire restrictions and prevention, find CFPA on the web at www.coosfpa.net, call the closure line at 541-267-1789, or follow them on Facebook and Twitter.
