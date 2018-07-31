COOS BAY — Coos Bay firefighters are investigating a house fire which occurred Monday evening in the 63000 block of Shasta Road, caused significant damage to the structure, but its residents escaped injury
According to fire officials, at 7:30 p.m., the Coos Bay Fire Department was dispatched to smoke in a house located at 63337 Shasta Road. Upon arriving at the scene, firefighters found flames coming from the roof of the house. Firefighters located the fire and extinguished it before it had a chance to spread throughout the attic space of the house. The value of the house is estimated at $149,000 with damages to the structure to be around $15,000. The cause of the fire remains under investigation, but it was not considered intentional.
Working smoke alarms alerted the family to the fire quickly allowing them to use a fire extinguisher to knock down the flames. Coos Bay Fire Department would like to remind its citizens that they offer a free smoke alarm installation program. If you would like any additional information about this fire, the free smoke alarm program, or Coos Bay Fire Department, contact the Fire Department at 541-269-1191.