Fire Update
Photo courtesy of Jennifer Northup / Lucas Lodge, The Statesman Journal

The U.S. Forest Service granted permission Sunday for fire crews to use heavy equipment in the Kalmiopsis Wilderness to fight the 20,000-acre Flat Fire.   

Any motorized equipment normally is banned in federal wilderness areas and even fighting fires on landscapes protected by the 1964 Wilderness Act has been a source of debate. Trail crews are barred from even using chainsaws to clear brush and logs from hiking paths.  

0
1
0
0
1





Online Poll

Do you plan to pump your own gas when it becomes legal in Oregon?

You voted:

Submit Your News

We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Send us your news, photos, and videos and let us know what's going on!

The World's Latest E-Edition

Connect With Us

   

Email Newsletters

Load comments