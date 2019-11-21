COOS BAY — On average, the Coos Bay Fire Department is called out on one or two chimney fires a week in the winter.
To combat this, Fire Chief Mark Anderson is reminding homeowners to get chimneys cleaned before burning anything.
“We recommend cleaning the chimney once a year at least,” Anderson said. “If you have a long chimney and burn damp wood, or dampen it down at night so it’s not burning completely, that does build up creosote.”
Creosote is residue from wood fires, leaving a black substance in chimneys that can heat up and catch fire. Anderson warns that if homeowners hear a jet engine or a train sound inside the house, it is most likely a chimney fire from creosote buildup.
“Often the chimney is up against wood and will heat up and burn,” he said. “It can lead to attic and roof fires. If you hear that in the house, stop oxygen to the fire box and call 911. From the outside, it looks like flames coming up from the chimney or sparks. If you see that from a neighbor’s house, there is a good chance it is a chimney fire.”
Once firefighters arrive, oxygen to the fire is eliminated, Anderson said. If necessary, a little water is sprinkled from the top or smothered from the bottom. However, he cautioned anyone using water in a chimney or stovepipe since it can cool it down too fast and create cracks. If another chimney fire starts, those cracks could provide access to the rest of the house.
“We see chimney fires quite a bit in the winter,” he said. “Most are mundane if handled correctly and caught early. But a couple a year can catch the structure on fire and have a more significant fire … When the weather pushes us indoors, it is important we are careful with any heating devices.”