NORTH BEND — The Safeway in North Bend was evacuated and remains closed this afternoon after a fire broke out in the kitchen.
The North Bend Fire Department responded to a 911 call of a fire that broke out in the Safeway located on 1735 Virginia Ave.
There were no reported injuries, according to North Bend Fire Chief Mark Meaker.
At about 12:40 p.m., firefighters arrived to the scene where the fire was still blazing in the kitchen. The store’s sprinkler system was initiated and aided with containing the fire to the kitchen area, said Meaker.
“A wok was left on with oil still in it while a worker went outside to take a break,” said Meaker. “The cause of the fire was from that cooking appliance and is considered accidental.”
The damages are estimated to be about $80,000 and the store will remain closed for the remainder of the day. A class K extinguisher was used to put out the fire which is common with fires involving cooking materials, said Meaker.
Firefighters examined the entire store and roof to see if the fire had spread anywhere else before safely allowing employee back in.
“Once we knew there was no fire extending through the building we shut down the sprinkler system,” said Meaker.
The North Bend Fire Department was assisted by North Bay Fire and the Coos Bay Fire Department. At this time, it’s unknown how long the store will remain closed as Safeway management refused to comment.