COOS BAY — Local firefighters quickly extinguished an apartment fire at the Woodland Apartments this evening.
The fire broke out in apartment 8 inside Building H. The cause of the fire is still under investigation, but it was reported as a kitchen fire.
“According to the occupant, it was a cooking fire," said Mark Anderson, Coos Bay Fire Chief. "He went to go get help and by the time he got back it was beyond anything he could put out himself."
The entire H building was evacuated and no one was injured in the ordeal.
Firefighters contained the fire to the upstairs apartment where it started. Anderson said it may have spread to the neighboring upstairs apartment, but couldn't confirm it yet. There is some water damage to the two downstairs apartments. A fire wall separates the structure in half, and no apartments on the other side of the fire wall were damaged.
Crews from Coos Bay, Charleston, and North Bend showed up to battle the blaze, although it was put out quickly