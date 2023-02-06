Curry County Commissioner Court Boice is among the finalists nominated to represent House District 1 in the Oregon Legislature.
Boice was joined by Jeremy Dumire, Karl Popoff and Denesa Rains as finalists after Republican precinct committee members met and discussed the vacancy.
The list of the candidates was sent to county commissioners in Coos, Curry and Douglas counties, who met Thursday to choose the next state representative. Look at www.theworldlink.com to see who commissioners chose.
The move to find a new state representative came after former Representative David Brock Smith was appointed in the same process to the state Senate. Brock Smith replaced Dallas Heard, who resigned at the end of the year.
When Brock Smith was chosen to move to the Senate, it left the House seat vacant.
House District 1 includes all of Curry County, the eastern portion of Coos County, including Bandon, Coquille and Myrtle Point, and a smaller portion of Douglas County.
Boice, who is serving his second term as county commissioner in Curry County, is the most well known of the candidates. He won both of his elections to the county commission easily, but has been involved in controversy with other commissioners in recent years.
Boice told The World he was happy to see Brock Smith get the Senate seat, saying it was great for Southern Oregon and the region. He said he was not campaigning for the open House seat, but he feels things have improved a lot in Curry County and he would consider it.
The decision, for him, came down to where he could have the greatest impact and offer the most help.
Dumire is the current emergency manager in Curry County, where he works with the sheriff’s office to make sure the county is prepared for any emergency.
Popoff was the mayor of Gold Beach for many years, and he has also run for Curry County commissioner. Popoff, who served 16 years in Gold Beach, also ran into some controversy before he left the council.
Rains is the only finalist not from Curry County as she has ties to Coquille and Myrtle Point. A marketing manager for DB Western, Rains has also been active in Boy Scouts of America.
After the commissioners vote on the replacement, the candidate with the most votes will be sent to the House to be sworn in. By state law, if commissioners cannot choose a replacement, Gov. Tina Kotek will be tasked with naming the next representative.
