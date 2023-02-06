HD1 House.jpg

Curry County Commissioner Court Boice is among the finalists nominated to represent House District 1 in the Oregon Legislature.

Boice was joined by Jeremy Dumire, Karl Popoff and Denesa Rains as finalists after Republican precinct committee members met and discussed the vacancy.



