Final results for the Coos County elections are still unknown as the county clerk’s office waits to count the remaining ballots.
According to information released by County Clerk DeDe Murphy, there are around 1,200 ballots that could be counted. That includes 400 ballots received after Election Day, and 800 ballots that could be counted if “cured.”
The cured ballots are ballots received that were not verified by the clerk’s office due to issues such as having no signature on the envelope or signatures not matching. Voters who have sent in ballots that need to be cured can get the ballots counted by going to the county clerk’s office in Coquille with ID to verify they did send in the ballot.
In Coos County, only one race remains up in the air. The race for Coos County commissioner, Precinct 3, is still too close to call with Rod Taylor holding a slim lead over Melissa Cribbins. Results posted so far show all ballots received as of Election Day, and Taylor has received 14,142 votes, or 50.15%, while Cribbins has received 13,982 votes, or 49.58%. There were 77 write-in votes in the race.
The clerk’s office originally planned to announce a final vote count November 16, but that tally was delayed.
According to a post Cribbins put on Facebook, the clerk sent a message to the candidates explaining the delay.
“I thought I should let you all know that we will not be tabulating the mailed ballots with good postmarks tomorrow as planned,” the clerk wrote. “Because of a litigation hold we have received from the Oregon Republican Party, some of those ballots will have to be held until the end of the challenge period, which is 21 days after the election. Also, because the recall petitions for the Bay Area Health District have to be done by Thursday this week. So, we won’t have any more Totals Reports until possibly next week. We’re not sure when we can get it all done. Everyone is working overtime to get it done.”
