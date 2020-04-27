HAUSER — On Monday, there was news of six additional coronavirus cases at Shutter Creek Correctional Institution. Some of the positive tests came in over the weekend and some on Monday but as of now, Coos Health and Wellness has reported a total of 15 cases from the local minimum security correctional facility – 13 adults in custody have tested positive and two employees.
According to the Department of Corrections this is the highest amount of cases to come from one correctional facility in the entire state.
The most recent case to come in was the second positive employee test which was confirmed on Monday afternoon. Approximately 35 employees have been tested.
“Both of them have since resolved most of their symptoms. They did not require a medical evaluation beyond what was required to get tested in the first place and so that’s very encouraging,” said Brian Leon, an epidemiologist at Coos Health and Wellness about the two females that recorded positive cases.
In both instances, the women reported symptoms upon heading to work and were sent home. While they both caught the virus in the same place, the two symptoms have been quite different. The first women experienced a cough, shortness of breath, a low-grade temperature and a headache while the second women had few symptoms including no cough, no fever, some congestion but did have a loss of both taste and smell.
“I think this is a really good example of how dealing with this illness and this virus has been extremely challenging because it seems to manifest itself in different ways along different timelines of illness and in different people. So that’s certainly been a challenge,” said Leon.
Coos Health and Wellness also report that when it comes to close contacts, the women have been around a total of six people.
“There are very few close contacts that we’re worried about and that’s a great thing. It doesn’t seem like there’s a lot of potential to go further with that in the community but there are a couple of people we’re looking at,” said Leon.
“Anyone that lives in the same household is automatically considered a close contact regardless of if they’ve tried to keep distance or anything of that nature. So for the first and second individuals, there has been very, very little close contact because they have mostly remained in their residence.”
For the additional positive tests for adults in custody, all 13 have been sent to a different facility that has additional medical care. All 13 have also been from the same unit.
On Friday, the total adults in custody that had tested positive was at eight. On Saturday morning an employee tested positive while later that day multiple positive tests came back showing adults in custody had tested positive.
Over the weekend, two adults in custody told The World that inmates from outside of the C3 unit had been placed in medical isolation because they were showing symptoms of coronavirus.
On Friday the Oregon Department of Corrections confirmed that an additional dorm has been put in use to hold individuals who have been showing symptoms of the coronavirus.
The Department of Corrections indicated last week that the amount of tests given to adults in custody was going to increase in the coming week. As of Friday, Coos Health and Wellness indicated that 18 adults in custody had been tested at Shutter Creek.
