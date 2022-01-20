The field vying for Congressman Peter DeFazio's congressional seat is beginning to take shape.
After DeFazio announced he would not be seeking another term, many expected a free-for-all as numerous candidates announced. But to date just five had and last week one got a big boost.
As of Friday, three Democrats have announced they are running.
Val Hoyle, the Oregon commissioner of labor and industries, announced she was running the same day DeFazio announced he would not seek re-election. Hoyle is a former Democratic member of the Oregon House of Representatives, representing District 14 from 2009 to 2017. She ran for secretary of state, losing in the Democrat primary, before winning election as labor commissioner in 2018.
Andrew Kalloch, an attorney who used to represent to the ACLU of New York, also announced he is running in the Democrat primary. Kalloch has also worked for the New York City comptroller and Airbnb.
Zachary Mulholland has also announced he intends to run in the Democrat primary.
On the Republican side, only Alek Skarlatos has announced a bid. Unlike the Democrat challengers, Skarlatos announced before DeFazio made his intentions known. Skarlotos is most known for being part of a group that stopped a gunman traveling on a train to Paris.
Skarlatos, a member of the National Guard at the time, was awarded the U.S. Army's Soldier Medal from President Barack Obama. He won the Republican nomination n 2020 before losing to DeFazio.
A fifth candidate - Dr. Sami Al-Abdrabbuh - announced he is running this week. Al-Abdrabbuh did not say what party he is running for, but he previously ran for election to the state house as a member of the Progressive Party.
After saying he would not endorse before the primary election, DeFazio changed his mind last week, announcing Thursday he was throwing his support behind Hoyle.
“I’ve thought a lot about the race to succeed me in the 4th Congressional District. We need someone who has progressive values and a proven track record of results. We need someone with deep roots in this district, who knows this district and has put in the work for our communities,” said DeFazio. “We also need someone who has proven that they can win tough races – tough races for the state house, and a tough race statewide. This district is already heavily targeted by the Republicans for takeover. It’s a little better than the district I ran in last time, but it is no slam dunk for a Democrat. We need a candidate who can hold this seat in November. That’s why I’m strongly endorsing Val Hoyle as the candidate in the 4th Congressional District.”
