The Oregon Oldtime Fiddlers invite the community to join them as they return to the Winchester Bay Community Center on October 22 for a circle jam. The center is located at 635 Broadway in Winchester Bay. The jam will begin at 1 p.m. and go until 3. Please feel free to join the music with your acoustic stringed instrument, or just come to listen. Cookies and coffee will be provided. Admission is free and all are welcome.
The Oregon Oldtime Fiddlers Association is a non-profit 501C organization which was founded in 1964 with the sole purpose of “preserving, promoting and perpetuating old time music and Old-time fiddling.” If you enjoy “Old Time” music please join this fun event. For information, call Mapril at 541-572-5532 or Dawn at 541-347-4561.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In